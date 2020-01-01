 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Small 50% RH Humidity Bead System®

Small 50% RH Humidity Bead System®

by Cannador

Write a review
Cannador Storage Flower Storage Small 50% RH Humidity Bead System®

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Small Humidity Bead System® is a rechargeable bead system made of medical grade silica which are impregnated with a salt based formula. The beads have micropores for excess moisture absorption to give precise humidity control. Add one tablespoon of distilled water and set in your airtight environment to maintain a perfect 50% RH. Rehydrate once a month to keep consistency.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannador Logo
Cannador® is a premium storage brand that focuses on functional design and balanced humidity for the home. We know how important freshness and taste are for your top shelf collection. Our goal is to maintain your collection’s quality while surrounded by a sustainably crafted product.