About this product
Take a deep breath and compose yourself. Our invigorating Be Clear Inhalation Pouch clears your senses to help you focus on the good things in life. Let the cool, minty notes of Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, and Lemongrass, enhanced with the terpene Eucalyptol, help clear away tightness and pressure. Your sinuses will thank you. All with Hemp & Cannabis Terpenes.
About this strain
North American Sativa
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.