Take a deep breath and compose yourself. Our invigorating Be Clear Inhalation Pouch clears your senses to help you focus on the good things in life. Let the cool, minty notes of Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, and Lemongrass, enhanced with the terpene Eucalyptol, help clear away tightness and pressure. Your sinuses will thank you. All with Hemp & Cannabis Terpenes.