Your mood can make or break a day. Our intoxicating Be Sensual Inhalation Pouch inspires blissful desire. Let the exotic, woody notes of Neroli, Sandalwood, and Geranium enhanced with the terpene nerolidol heighten your passion for life. Give in and be in the moment. All with Hemp & Cannabis Terpenes.
About this strain
North American Sativa
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.