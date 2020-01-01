About this product

ABOUT THIS PRODUCT Our 1:1 cannabis oil tincture has an even ratio of 5mg/mL CBD and 5mg/mL THC. The result is a pleasant blend that highlights each cannabinoids unique qualities. Product is available in one size: 10mg/mL (1oz bottle). Hybrid. *Psychoactive. TOTAL CBD: 147.91 TOTAL THC: 154.05 OUR PROCESS: After our raw cannabinoid extraction process, the product is purified to remove any unwanted plant matter and later infused with a rich terpene blend to create a final product that has excellent bioavailability. The final product is a concentrate that contains a profile extremely similar to that of the actual flowers of the plant while remaining free of pesticides, residual solvents, and microbiologicials. Each one of our products has gone through the multifaceted testing implemented by the state of California and complies with the Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act. All of our products are Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, Cruelty-Free, Made in the USA, and most importantly, made for Patients of All Ages. INGREDIENTS: Medium-chain triglycerides (MCT Oil), cannabis distillate, and flavor (terpenes). SUGGESTED USE: Each tincture comes with a measured dropper and an informational insert to help you customize your dosing based on your personal preference. Shake well before use. Gently squeeze the rubber end and release to place drops under the tongue. Avoid touching the dropper to your mouth to preserve the quality of the cannabinoid oil. Potency may vary slightly based on formulation accuracy. STORAGE: Store in a cool, dry place away from excessive heat, light, and humidity in order to preserve the product’s quality.