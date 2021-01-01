 Loading…

Gin & Juice Distillate Dart 1g

by Cannalicious Labs

Cannalicious Labs Concentrates Solvent Gin & Juice Distillate Dart 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our Gin & Juice Distillate Dart combines the flavor profiles of OG Kush (earthy, piney, soothing, and euphoric) and Ekto Kooler (orange, fruity citrus, energizing, and uplifting) to provide a taste bud tantalizing product. Limonene and linalool are the two prominent terpenes found, making this distillate perfect for both the mind and body.

About this brand

Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.

