Gin & Juice Distillate Dart 1g
About this product
Our Gin & Juice Distillate Dart combines the flavor profiles of OG Kush (earthy, piney, soothing, and euphoric) and Ekto Kooler (orange, fruity citrus, energizing, and uplifting) to provide a taste bud tantalizing product. Limonene and linalool are the two prominent terpenes found, making this distillate perfect for both the mind and body.
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
