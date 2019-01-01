About this product

Tasty Pure CBD Oil for Pets is sure to make your furry friend’s tail wag. It can improve your pet’s overall health! The oil is mouth-watering bacon flavored and made in the USA, 100% pesticide free, organic, all-natural, non-GMO, no synthetics. The best for your dogs, cats, and horses! 250mg bottle includes a metered dropper for accurate delivery! Some benefits for pets: • Can relieve pain and inflammation • Can help with inflammatory Bowel Disease • May reduce chronic inflammation and autoimmune disease • Known to promote cardiovascular health • May increase appetite and help with nausea • Might help with anxiety • Can fight cancer • Might help with seizures and epilepsy Wholesale options available and welcome for your retail store! Distributors welcome! https://cannaroo.com/product/cbd-oil-for-dogs/