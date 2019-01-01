 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Oil for Dogs & Pets by Cannaroo

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Tasty Pure CBD Oil for Pets is sure to make your furry friend’s tail wag. It can improve your pet’s overall health! The oil is mouth-watering bacon flavored and made in the USA, 100% pesticide free, organic, all-natural, non-GMO, no synthetics. The best for your dogs, cats, and horses! 250mg bottle includes a metered dropper for accurate delivery! Some benefits for pets: • Can relieve pain and inflammation • Can help with inflammatory Bowel Disease • May reduce chronic inflammation and autoimmune disease • Known to promote cardiovascular health • May increase appetite and help with nausea • Might help with anxiety • Can fight cancer • Might help with seizures and epilepsy Wholesale options available and welcome for your retail store! Distributors welcome! https://cannaroo.com/product/cbd-oil-for-dogs/

About this brand

CannaRoo CBD produces pure, potent and powerful CBD & CBD Oil Products. Organic, Non-GMO, CO2 extracted and made in USA at a FDA compliant GMP approved facility. CannaRoo offers CBD Oils, CBD Creams, CBD Vapes, CBD for Pets, and CBD Softgels with more to come! Our fan favorite is the 1500 mg CBD Oil in delicious palatable flavors like Key Lime, Lemon Lime, and Peppermint. Wholesale / Bulk discounts available. Distributors welcome.