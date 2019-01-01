About this product

Our Tangie Tincture harnesses the natural uplifting effect of citrus. When combining these terpenes with our Pure CBD oil we end up with something magical. One dropper is enough to help you focus on what need to get done. At Cannatonic our tinctures never leave that gross earthy after-taste in your mouth. Just pure bliss and Pure CBD. Powered By The Plant! Lab-tested to be free from pesticides, herbicides, and heavy metals Made from Organic USA grown Hemp GMO and Gluten Free THC Free CBD oil is a known antioxidant that may also help with: Anxiety relief Reducing inflammation Insomnia relief Pain relief Neuroprotection Regulating mood disorders Support hormone function Support Immune health