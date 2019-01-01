 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Uplifting CBD Oil Tincture - Tangie Terpenes

Uplifting CBD Oil Tincture - Tangie Terpenes

by Cannatonic

Write a review
Cannatonic Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Uplifting CBD Oil Tincture - Tangie Terpenes
Cannatonic Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Uplifting CBD Oil Tincture - Tangie Terpenes
Cannatonic Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Uplifting CBD Oil Tincture - Tangie Terpenes
Cannatonic Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Uplifting CBD Oil Tincture - Tangie Terpenes
Cannatonic Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Uplifting CBD Oil Tincture - Tangie Terpenes

$69.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our Tangie Tincture harnesses the natural uplifting effect of citrus. When combining these terpenes with our Pure CBD oil we end up with something magical. One dropper is enough to help you focus on what need to get done. At Cannatonic our tinctures never leave that gross earthy after-taste in your mouth. Just pure bliss and Pure CBD. Powered By The Plant! Lab-tested to be free from pesticides, herbicides, and heavy metals Made from Organic USA grown Hemp GMO and Gluten Free THC Free CBD oil is a known antioxidant that may also help with: Anxiety relief Reducing inflammation Insomnia relief Pain relief Neuroprotection Regulating mood disorders Support hormone function Support Immune health

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tangie

Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

About this brand

Cannatonic Logo
Cannatonic is a team of Cannabis Professionals that have decades of experience working with the cannabis plant. Our goal is to share high-quality cannabis products with people trying to access the real health benefits of the plant. Our products are clean and potent, carefully grown and manufactured using the most state-of-the-art practices to maintain the natural elements of the plant.