California Orange

aka Cali Orange

California Orange is an old school classic, dating back to at least 1980, and as such, there is a great deal of mystery surrounding its origin. It is generally accepted to be a 50/50 indica/sativa hybrid, is quite easy to grow, and produces a sweet citrus aroma reminiscent of orange zest. Also known as Cali-O, Cali Orange Bud, C.O.B., and available from Dutch Passion as “Californian Orange” in feminized seed form, this hybrid has found its way around the globe and is a favorite with many growers. Most users report that California Orange produces an upbeat, clear-headed high when consumed in moderation, while heavier dosing can lead to a more indica-type body feeling.

Effects

Happy 56%
Uplifted 45%
Euphoric 44%
Relaxed 42%
Energetic 32%
Stress 31%
Anxiety 27%
Depression 22%
Pain 20%
Fatigue 12%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

334

Lineage

Strain
California Orange
First strain child
Doctor Jamaica
child
Second strain child
California Orange Cheese
child

