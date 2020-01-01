 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Florida Lemons Wax 0.5g

by Cannavative

Cannavative Concentrates Solvent Florida Lemons Wax 0.5g

About this strain

Florida Lemons

Florida Lemons

This lemony remix of Florida OG crosses it with DNA Genetics’ award-winning Lemon Skunk. Florida Lemons increased the yields of Florida OG while also infusing the delicious lemon aromas from Lemon Skunk. Great for concentrates, it also radiates an OG Kush flavor that will turn heads. Florida Lemons is great for medical patients looking for relief from pain, anxiety, and a suppressed appetite.

 

