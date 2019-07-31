ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 5 reviews

An old coveted cutting, Florida OG is a beautiful old school strain that’s hard to come by. With less than ideal yields, it’s an unpopular choice for commercial grows—it’s more common to see it crossed with another strain to help increase yields. Buds are dark green in color with stark white trichomes and a dank lemon, earth, and pine aroma. Unlike most OG cultivars, Florida OG can relax throughout the day without you having to worry about being stuck on the couch.

 

Reviews

5

Avatar for Blazedaxe813
Member since 2019
Definitely a rare strain. Buds smell amazing in smell earthy mixed with a strong berry fruity aroma. Nice balanced high
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for DrRug
Member since 2019
Got some Florida “man” and seems like Florida OG. Awesome feeling and uplifting
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Similar strains

Lineage

Strain
First strain child
Sapphire OG
child
Second strain child
Florida Lemons
child

Products with Florida OG

