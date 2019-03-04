Jobadiah07 on March 4th, 2019

When I ordered it, it looked exactly like it was supposed to. I've never smoked Canndescent bud, but I'm glad to have found it. Immediately the quality of this strain became apparent. Its look was frosty, purple, and shimmering. She's certainly a beauty! The odor hit me hard when I unleashed its package. The smell is hard to describe, but its definitely fruity, sweet, light, and citrusy with an endnote of blueberry perhaps. Whole nugs are solid, but still maleable. The texture is what really got me on this strain. Like I said, strong structure, very well manicured buds of good consistent size. When ground up, she became a different creature altogether: the stink really kicked up and became dank, musky, and fruity. When I rolled it, it basically rolled itself. I put it in a paper and it formed up very very nicely into a great J. I don't usually like joints or blunts these days, but I have extensive experience with them both, and this spliff was top notch, easy to roll, and burned evenly as can be. Feel free to grind her up to your hearts content as she maintains some structure even after strong grinding in metal. I can't give her a perfect 5 because I have never given a strain a 5, and can't until it is truly near-perfect. I'm usually an Indica man--I like to get locked up lol--but this energetic Sativa has me shopping! She's worth the time and effort, however I feel the price was a little steep. After delivery fees and taxes it cost me $65.87 for an 8th. I realize how pricey this is and need you all to recognize I paid this for review purposes only. I would pay 40 for her, but not 60. On the street, one could walk away with that same 8th for 30. This is why no 5th star. Enjoy this strain with a coffee or after dinner on a warm summer night when you've got that project you need to finish in the backyard. Cheers!