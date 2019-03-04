 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
4.01
Canndescent Cannabis Flower Connect

About this product

When it’s time to laugh, go out with friends or get intimate, invite Canndescent Connect. Canndescent Connect creates an effervescent mind and body, stimulating conversation, intimacy and beyond. Cultivated with purified water and organic pest management, our ultra-premium flower is grown in customized environments based on stage and strain. We flush, dry, and cure for over 30 days and pick by stem, trim by hand, and never touch the flower. Look for our signature orange box, which comes packed with hemp wick.

Jobadiah07

When I ordered it, it looked exactly like it was supposed to. I've never smoked Canndescent bud, but I'm glad to have found it. Immediately the quality of this strain became apparent. Its look was frosty, purple, and shimmering. She's certainly a beauty! The odor hit me hard when I unleashed its package. The smell is hard to describe, but its definitely fruity, sweet, light, and citrusy with an endnote of blueberry perhaps. Whole nugs are solid, but still maleable. The texture is what really got me on this strain. Like I said, strong structure, very well manicured buds of good consistent size. When ground up, she became a different creature altogether: the stink really kicked up and became dank, musky, and fruity. When I rolled it, it basically rolled itself. I put it in a paper and it formed up very very nicely into a great J. I don't usually like joints or blunts these days, but I have extensive experience with them both, and this spliff was top notch, easy to roll, and burned evenly as can be. Feel free to grind her up to your hearts content as she maintains some structure even after strong grinding in metal. I can't give her a perfect 5 because I have never given a strain a 5, and can't until it is truly near-perfect. I'm usually an Indica man--I like to get locked up lol--but this energetic Sativa has me shopping! She's worth the time and effort, however I feel the price was a little steep. After delivery fees and taxes it cost me $65.87 for an 8th. I realize how pricey this is and need you all to recognize I paid this for review purposes only. I would pay 40 for her, but not 60. On the street, one could walk away with that same 8th for 30. This is why no 5th star. Enjoy this strain with a coffee or after dinner on a warm summer night when you've got that project you need to finish in the backyard. Cheers!

About this brand

At CANNDESCENT, we are focused on producing the best cannabis flowers available. We are fortunate to have 70+ years of collective growing expertise embedded in our cultivation team, and when combined with the deep operational and technical strength of our management team, you can produce California’s highest quality cannabis flower. From our strain specific, micro-grow rooms, through hand trimming every flower by the stem, we preserve the full flavor and integrity of our medicine. In short, we spare no expense in our effort to produce flowers that deliver the best curated experiences for our patients. Whether it’s time to relax, enjoy an energetic outing, share an intimate moment, or refresh with a stress-free sleep, we help you make the best of your experiences. We call it being CANNDESCENT, being your best self at any moment.