99% CBD isolate
by Charmed Hemp
1 gram
$14.99
Pickup 50.0 miles away
$40.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Cardiff™ single-source, premium hemp extract vape cartridges with a near 1:1 ratio of CBD:CBG and other notable minor cannabinoids (CBN, and CBC) provide you with specific varietals of terpenes and cannabinoids to deliver optimum effects. Formulated with Tropic Thunder terpenes to deliver an uplifted feeling with a sense of calm and relaxation. Available in 0.5g/mL cartridges.
Tropic Thunder is a mysterious Maui Wowie cross that exhibits colorful buds and floral aromas. The strain’s moderate potency makes it suitable for consumption any time of the day, offering a mellow and manageable buzz that elevates the mood and alleviates stress. Its floral aroma transforms into a bitter, herbaceous mixture of flavors upon combustion or vaporization. Tropic Thunder has been used for a variety of ailments, but excels when contending with depression, inflammation, and muscle spasms.
Be the first to review this product.