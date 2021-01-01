 Loading…

Hybrid

Tropical Mist

by Cardiff Labs

Cardiff Labs Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Tropical Mist

$40.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Cardiff™ single-source, premium hemp extract vape cartridges with a near 1:1 ratio of CBD:CBG and other notable minor cannabinoids (CBN, and CBC) provide you with specific varietals of terpenes and cannabinoids to deliver optimum effects. Formulated with Tropic Thunder terpenes to deliver an uplifted feeling with a sense of calm and relaxation. Available in 0.5g/mL cartridges.

About this brand

OUR PROMISE. ONE CLEAR FOCUS GUIDES EVERYTHING WE DO. We are committed to developing clean, wholesome products that allow you to live your very best life. Through rigorous cultivation and testing practices, and the thoughtful curation of only the finest ingredients, you can trust Cardiff to bring you quality goods you can feel good about using everyday.

About this strain

Tropic Thunder

Tropic Thunder
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Tropic Thunder is a mysterious Maui Wowie cross that exhibits colorful buds and floral aromas. The strain’s moderate potency makes it suitable for consumption any time of the day, offering a mellow and manageable buzz that elevates the mood and alleviates stress. Its floral aroma transforms into a bitter, herbaceous mixture of flavors upon combustion or vaporization. Tropic Thunder has been used for a variety of ailments, but excels when contending with depression, inflammation, and muscle spasms. 

