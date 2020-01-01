We are a wholesale supplier for all types of vaping hardware. We specialize in vape cartridges, batteries, disposables and custom vape packaging. We leverage 40 years of experience in importing/exporting and product development, giving us the experience to turn any of your ideas into a reality. We rigorously and regularly test our suppliers + samples to ensure our products exceed industry quality standards. We pride ourselves on our work and are pleased to offer a 100% replacement guarantee! With offices in Dalian, China and Los Angeles, CA - we work around the clock to ensure that our customers receive the best service possible! We cannot succeed without ensuring our customers succeed first. That's why we will do everything in our power to ensure you're not only getting the best wholesale vaping products, but also the highest level of service possible.