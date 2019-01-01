CBD Horsey Snacks
About this product
From stall to pasture, these delicious apple-flavored treats help promote a sense of calm in your horse.
About this brand
CBD American Shaman
CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world! We offer a wide variety of CBD products to fit your lifestyle. Our ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich hemp oil is derived from all natural, high-quality industrial hemp. The values that drive us are fair business practices, philanthropy, sustainability, and making the highest quality hemp oil available to those in need.