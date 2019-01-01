Terpene Rich Hemp Oil Clearomizer - Watermelon - 50mg per mL (0.5mL)
by CBD American ShamanWrite a review
$14.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our CBD Clearomizer is pre-loaded with the highest quality of hemp oil available containing high amounts of CBD (Cannabidiol), 100% Natural & Pure CO2 Extract along with a flavor that's as delicious as biting into a juicy Watermelon! Itʼs 100% Organic, Gluten Free, Non GMO Hemp and has No Heavy Metals or Insecticides. Batch tested using Ultra Performance Convergence Chromatography.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.