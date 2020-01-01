 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
VG Cloud Tincture - Strawberry Banana - CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oil - 150mg (15ml)

by CBD American Shaman

$34.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This is a dietary supplement tincture — usually taken orally, under the tongue. Uncomplicated and convenient, this tincture supplements your diet with CBD. This tincture may also be added to food and to other liquids. The Strawberry Banana-flavored variety is as delicious as a Strawberry Banana Split, and contains 150mg of CBD per bottle.

About this brand

CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world! We offer a wide variety of CBD products to fit your lifestyle. Our ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich hemp oil is derived from all natural, high-quality industrial hemp. The values that drive us are fair business practices, philanthropy, sustainability, and making the highest quality hemp oil available to those in need.