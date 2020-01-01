 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. 125mg Lewd Glue CBD Lube - 15% off Code: leafly

by CBD Delight LLC

Two ingredients. 99% Pure CBD Isolate and Superior Organic Virgin Coconut Oil. Two purposes. Use it as lube or use it as massage oil. Our dual purposed lube will please all parties involved. Because of the natural lubrication from the coconut oil you can explore the delicate sensations that result when oil and friction mix. Achieve the slippery slickness of maximum wetness when you slide into the DM's of whatever fine specimen tugs on your sweet spot. If your pursuits leave you with positive approval, the DM's won't be the best place you've slid in. Our Lewd Glue CBD Lube uses a coconut oil base. For that reason, it is NOT compatible with latex protection. Within minutes, any type of oil will cause latex to deteriorate rapidly and break. It is advised that you utilize other methods of safe love or stick to foreplay. It takes time for CBD to be absorbed ~ 15 to 30 minutes. Because of this, it is highly recommended that you save the CBD lube for prolonged and passionate sessions to maximize the intensity of your pleasure. You won't regret a night filled with teasing & temptations.

Simple, natural, and pure ingredients. CBD oil that is manufactured in a commercial kitchen in Valparaiso, IN. CBD Delight specializes in craft terpene blends using recipes inspired by cannabis strains. All our products are 3rd party lab tested by ProVerde Labs. Our oils are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. The primary reason we focus on CBD with Terpenes instead of full spectrum oil is reproducibility. Full spectrum tinctures are comparatively unreliable because the ratio of cannabinoids and terpenes varies between every single batch. We curate our menu with an attention for the individual needs of our customers. The flavors we use are all natural and chosen to mix with the flavor of our terpenes. The end result is an easy to tolerate flavor compared to the bitter flavor of full spectrum tinctures. Our lotions are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. We crafted our terpene blend with a sole focus on improving the absorption and relief properties of CBD. The recipe we use is entirely created from our experience experimenting with terpenes since January, 2018.