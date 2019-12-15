Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$40.00MSRP
35% off with coupon code: leafly 500mg CBD Oil - $40 1,000mg CBD Oil - $60 1,500mg CBD Oil - $80 Every strength comes in a 1oz (30mL) tincture bottle. 99% Pure CBD Oil with craft terpene blends to maximize the entourage effect. All natural flavors and an MCT Oil base. 3rd party lab tested. This product contains NO FLAVORING and NO TERPENES. Ideal for pets. 99% Pure CBD Oil with craft terpene blends to maximize the entourage effect.
on December 15th, 2019
Helps my dog who's been hurting from getting older. He's much happier now :)