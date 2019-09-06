 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. 500mg CBD Oil with Black Widow Terpenes - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code

500mg CBD Oil with Black Widow Terpenes - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code

by CBD Delight LLC

Skip to Reviews
5.01
CBD Delight LLC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 500mg CBD Oil with Black Widow Terpenes - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code
CBD Delight LLC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 500mg CBD Oil with Black Widow Terpenes - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code
CBD Delight LLC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 500mg CBD Oil with Black Widow Terpenes - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code
CBD Delight LLC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 500mg CBD Oil with Black Widow Terpenes - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code
CBD Delight LLC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 500mg CBD Oil with Black Widow Terpenes - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code

$40.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

35% off with coupon code: leafly Visit this link for the full terpene content: https://www.cbddelight.net/Craft-Blends/Black-Widow 500mg CBD Oil - $40 1,000mg CBD Oil - $60 1,500mg CBD Oil - $80 Every strength comes in a 1oz (30mL) tincture bottle. 99% Pure CBD Oil with craft terpene blends to maximize the entourage effect. All natural flavors and an MCT Oil base. 3rd party lab tested. Confront your fears this October. A bite from a Black Widow is rarely lethal. Pain and troubles can only hurt for so long. Practice emotion-focused coping. It is nicer to feel neutral than nervous. Awaken newfound bravery. Fight fatigue with a focused, euphoric bliss. Embrace the calming sense of well-being with a dash of introspective contemplation. Feel a powerful wave of happiness that fades into a mild body buzz. Recommended for evening or daytime usage.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

About this strain

Black Widow

Black Widow

Originally created by legendary breeder Shantibaba when he was co-owner of Green House Seeds, Black Widow was then known as White Widow. When Shantibaba left GHS and found Mr. Nice Seeds, he took the original Brazilian sativa mother and South Indian indica-dominant hybrid father with him to recreate his world renowned White Widow seeds. Because GHS and others were selling seeds with the name White Widow, he changed the name to Black Widow to create a distinction between them. Black Widow is now considered by many to be the only “true” White Widow available in seed form, as Mr. Nice is the lone seed breeder to possess the original parental genetics.

About this brand

CBD Delight LLC Logo
Simple, natural, and pure ingredients. CBD oil that is manufactured in a commercial kitchen in Valparaiso, IN. CBD Delight specializes in craft terpene blends using recipes inspired by cannabis strains. All our products are 3rd party lab tested by ProVerde Labs. Our oils are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. The primary reason we focus on CBD with Terpenes instead of full spectrum oil is reproducibility. Full spectrum tinctures are comparatively unreliable because the ratio of cannabinoids and terpenes varies between every single batch. We curate our menu with an attention for the individual needs of our customers. The flavors we use are all natural and chosen to mix with the flavor of our terpenes. The end result is an easy to tolerate flavor compared to the bitter flavor of full spectrum tinctures. Our lotions are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. We crafted our terpene blend with a sole focus on improving the absorption and relief properties of CBD. The recipe we use is entirely created from our experience experimenting with terpenes since January, 2018.