500mg CBD Oil with Black Widow Terpenes - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code
About this product
Visit this link for the full terpene content: https://www.cbddelight.net/Craft-Blends/Black-Widow
500mg CBD Oil - $40
1,000mg CBD Oil - $60
1,500mg CBD Oil - $80
Every strength comes in a 1oz (30mL) tincture bottle.
99% Pure CBD Oil with craft terpene blends to maximize the entourage effect.
All natural flavors and an MCT Oil base.
3rd party lab tested.
Confront your fears this October. A bite from a Black Widow is rarely lethal. Pain and troubles can only hurt for so long. Practice emotion-focused coping. It is nicer to feel neutral than nervous. Awaken newfound bravery.
Fight fatigue with a focused, euphoric bliss. Embrace the calming sense of well-being with a dash of introspective contemplation. Feel a powerful wave of happiness that fades into a mild body buzz. Recommended for evening or daytime usage.
About this strain
Black Widow is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing South American with South Indian Sativa. This strain is known to provide a buzzy head high that is accompanied by relaxing effects. Black Widow smells fruity and a little bit skunky. This strain is extremely potent, ideal for anyone with a high THC tolerance. Medical marijuana patients choose Black Widow to help relieve symptoms associated with muscle spasms, stress and physical pain.
About this brand
Our oils are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. The primary reason we focus on CBD with Terpenes instead of full spectrum oil is reproducibility. Full spectrum tinctures are comparatively unreliable because the ratio of cannabinoids and terpenes varies between every single batch. We curate our menu with an attention for the individual needs of our customers. The flavors we use are all natural and chosen to mix with the flavor of our terpenes. The end result is an easy to tolerate flavor compared to the bitter flavor of full spectrum tinctures.
Our lotions are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. We crafted our terpene blend with a sole focus on improving the absorption and relief properties of CBD. The recipe we use is entirely created from our experience experimenting with terpenes since January, 2018.