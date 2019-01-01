About this product
Give your cat the best treatment possible with our homeopathic 1100 mg CBD oil tincture. HEAL CBD oil is formulated to improve your pet’s health and well-being while naturally relieving severe ailments, including seizures, cancer, tumors, Cushing’s Disease, and more. HEAL contains full spectrum hemp CBD and hemp seed oil to reduce the number of seizures and duration of seizures, and to shrink and eliminate tumors naturally. Our CBD hemp oil is 100 percent food grade, and is extracted using CO2 extraction, which means we do not use chemical solvents like butane (lighter fluid) in the making of our products. A full panel third-party lab test is available.
