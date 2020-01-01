 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. CBD Dog Health
CBD Dog Health Cover Photo

CBD Dog Health

You have the best pet – give her the best life.

Founder Angela Ardolino sharing CBD Dog Health treats with Jolene, Blanche, Odie, Lil' Dog, and Nina
Founder Angela Ardolino sharing CBD Dog Health treats with Jolene, Blanche, Odie, Lil' Dog, and Nina
10-year-old Blanche takes CBD Dog Health EASE to help soothe aches and pains
10-year-old Blanche takes CBD Dog Health EASE to help soothe aches and pains
CBD Dog Health's 2018 line of products including treat, tinctures, and salves
CBD Dog Health's 2018 line of products including treat, tinctures, and salves
Angela Ardolino, founder of CBD Dog Health, preparing a CBD infused meal for her pets
Angela Ardolino, founder of CBD Dog Health, preparing a CBD infused meal for her pets
Chihuahua Lil' Dog uses CBD Dog Health CALM oil for separation anxiety
Chihuahua Lil' Dog uses CBD Dog Health CALM oil for separation anxiety

About CBD Dog Health

We’re more than animal-lovers – we’re animal advocates. We believe in our products, and we believe that you won’t find higher quality CBD oil for dogs and cats, anywhere. As a CBD supplier founded on the principle that we would only produce pet products good enough to consume ourselves, we want to share our passion for pets by providing CBD products that are always excellent, always natural, and always made with the well-being of your pet in mind. CBD Dog Health makes all-natural tinctures, salves, and treats made with full-spectrum, non-GMO, pesticide-free CBD hemp oil. We use the CO2 extraction method for all of our products, which means that the CBD is not extracted using chemical solvents like alcohol or butane (lighter fluid). Our proprietary formulas are third-party lab tested for a full panel, which means we can prove what is in our products. Our products are made with a dog's and cat's specific needs in mind and treats the whole animal using holistic ingredients. Our formulas treat a variety of ailments, including anxiety, stress, allergies, cancer, tumors, skin issues, hotspots, and more. You have the best pet, and we want to help you give your dog the best life possible.

Balms

more products

Pet tinctures

more products

Pet treats

more products

Available in

United States