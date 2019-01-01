 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by CBD Hempindica

$231.00MSRP

About this product

100mg per dropper this is the easiest monthly regimen...one bottle/month

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

CBD Hempindica is a CBD Company based in Colorado. We are a family business focusing on Health and Wellness and the benefits of a hemp based regimen. CBD Hempindica is a retail/wholesale Company. We provide over 60 branded Hempindica products to websites, smoke shops and dispensaries . Grateful Gummies , CBD Shatter, and 50mg, 100mg CBD Capsule are our most popular products. Try CBD Hempindica brand CBD and treat your Endocannabinoid System to the highest quality CBD available! Now introducing Hempindica's 100mg Capsule.....FULL SPECTRUM!