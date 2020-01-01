Explore Cannabis Strains for Pain

Marijuana strains that relieve pain can be found in indica, sativa and hybrid form. These strains act as a natural pain management alternative to narcotics, which are commonly prescribed to those suffering from chronic pain. If you're looking to manage your pain with marijuana, consider seeking out strains with an equal balance of THC and CBD. it’s important to seek out strains that have an equal balance of THC and CBD. This balance is known to help reduce inflammation, which ultimately reduces stress. Use this list to find the best strains for pain management and their reported effects.