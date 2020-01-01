ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Pain

Pain

Leafly Hurkle flower
Hurkle
RelaxedLeafly Brand X flower
Brand X
HungryLeafly Lake of Fire flower
Lake of Fire
ArousedLeafly Snow Monster flower
Snow Monster
GigglyLeafly Stevie Wonder flower
Stevie Wonder
FocusedLeafly Tora Bora flower
Tora Bora
RelaxedLeafly Digweed flower
Digweed
GigglyLeafly Mazar Kush flower
Mazar Kush
SleepyLeafly Purple Arrow flower
Purple Arrow
UpliftedLeafly Avi-Dekel flower
Avi-Dekel
FocusedLeafly Bio-Jesus flower
Bio-Jesus
SleepyLeafly Face Off OG flower
Face Off OG
SleepyLeafly Blue Alien flower
Blue Alien
SleepyLeafly Purple AK-47 flower
Purple AK-47
TinglyLeafly Tiger's Milk flower
Tiger's Milk
EuphoricLeafly The Doctor flower
The Doctor
GigglyLeafly 3D CBD flower
3D CBD
HappyLeafly Crown Royale flower
Crown Royale
HungryLeafly Dance World flower
Dance World
HappyLeafly Or flower
Or
HungryLeafly Remedy flower
Remedy
RelaxedLeafly Mendo Breath flower
Mendo Breath
SleepyLeafly Black Dahlia flower
Black Dahlia
TinglyLeafly Black Cherry OG flower
Black Cherry OG
TinglyLeafly Medicine Woman flower
Medicine Woman
ArousedLeafly SFV OG Kush flower
SFV OG Kush
SleepyLeafly Dark Star flower
Dark Star
SleepyLeafly Urkle Train Haze flower
Urkle Train Haze
HappyLeafly Maui Bubble Gift flower
Maui Bubble Gift
RelaxedLeafly Kushage flower
Kushage
Aroused
Explore Cannabis Strains for Pain

Marijuana strains that relieve pain can be found in indica, sativa and hybrid form. These strains act as a natural pain management alternative to narcotics, which are commonly prescribed to those suffering from chronic pain. If you're looking to manage your pain with marijuana, consider seeking out strains with an equal balance of THC and CBD. it’s important to seek out strains that have an equal balance of THC and CBD. This balance is known to help reduce inflammation, which ultimately reduces stress. Use this list to find the best strains for pain management and their reported effects.