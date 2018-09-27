ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannatonic is a unique hybrid strain bred by Spanish seed bank Resin Seeds specifically for its low THC content and high CBD content.  A cross between a female MK Ultra and a famous G13 Haze male, it produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing, thanks to the high CBD content.  As one of the premier medical strains, Cannatonic is often used to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, migraines, and a wide variety of other physiological and psychological symptoms.  Most phenotypes present with a slight earthy odor and a mild, sweet, vaguely citrusy flavor.

 

Effects

Show all

624 people reported 4743 effects
Relaxed 70%
Happy 44%
Uplifted 37%
Focused 32%
Euphoric 23%
Pain 46%
Stress 43%
Anxiety 40%
Depression 27%
Inflammation 25%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 8%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
G13 Haze
parent
Second strain parent
MK Ultra
parent
Strain
Cannatonic
First strain child
Midnight Express
child
Second strain child
Quin-N-Tonic
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Good Reads

Show all

Tips for growing Cannatonic cannabis
Tips for growing Cannatonic cannabis
Which Terpenes Are Found in High-CBD Cannabis Strains?
Which Terpenes Are Found in High-CBD Cannabis Strains?
Which Cannabis Terpenes Reduce Anxiety &amp; Where Can You Find Them?
Which Cannabis Terpenes Reduce Anxiety &amp; Where Can You Find Them?
New Strains Alert: The 2015 Michigan Cannabis Cup Winners
New Strains Alert: The 2015 Michigan Cannabis Cup Winners

