 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. CBD Gummies

CBD Gummies

by CBD LION

Write a review
CBD LION Edibles Candy CBD Gummies
CBD LION Edibles Candy CBD Gummies
CBD LION Edibles Candy CBD Gummies
CBD LION Edibles Candy CBD Gummies
CBD LION Edibles Candy CBD Gummies

$49.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Looking for a quick, enjoyable way to consume CBD? You’ll love our gummy line that features 3 distinct flavors of Strawberry, Raspberry and Orange. Infused not sprayed, with organic, non GMO hemp derived CBD with ZERO THC. Comes in 20 pieces per jar of 25mg cubes. PRODUCT OVERVIEW • 500mg of CBD per bottle (25mg per piece) • 20 pieces per bottle • All Organic/Vegan Recipes DIRECTIONS: Consume 1-2 pieces per day or as needed. Start with a low dosage and increase slowly. Ingredients: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Sugar Cane Sugar, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Organic Fruit and Vegetable Juice (for color), Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Malic Acid,Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Carnauba Wax, Cannabidiol. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN This product has not been evaluated by the FDA.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CBD LION Logo
At CBD LION we make high quality products that help you bring yourself back to greatness and make you the champion of your body, mind and soul. We used our background in medical and recreational cannabis to unlock the powers of the hemp plant, and make you an effective product that has the best user experience. Our Vape line features 10 different terpene profiles and even a CBD Shatter Concentrate. The tinctures are flavorless for maximum usability and range in strength from 250-5,000mg and even have some just for pets. Lotion is great for treating those pesky spots in need with a 300mg and 900mg extra strength formula. For everyone that likes their edibles, you’ll be right at home with our 500mg jar with flavors of Orange, Raspberry and Strawberry. We didn’t wait for 3rd party testing to become common, we did it right from the start and put a QR code on every product to make it easy to see you are getting what you paid for. Learn more about why we are best company for you at CBDLION.com.