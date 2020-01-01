About this product

We’ve combined our nano-CBD technology with delicious dark chocolate for a delightful taste with instant bioavailability. These bars are gluten free. CBD Living Dark Chocolate contains pure hemp extract and a full spectrum of CBD. It does not contain any THC and has no psychoactive effects. CBD may be helpful in managing a wide range of symptoms including depression, stress, anxiety, nausea, pain and inflammation. This chocolate bar provides a convenient dose of CBD designed for optimal health. Each CBD Living Dark Chocolate Bar is gluten free and contains: 120 mg full-spectrum nano-CBD 15 mg CBD per segment 8 segments per bar Ingredients: Proprietary Full Spectrum Nano Hemp Extract (aerial parts) 120 MG (Cannabidiol / CBD) Sugar Palm Kernel Oil Nonfat Dry Milk Cocoa Soy Lecithin Salt