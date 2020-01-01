 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. CBD Living Dark Chocolate 120mg

CBD Living Dark Chocolate 120mg

by CBD Living

Write a review
CBD Living Edibles Chocolates CBD Living Dark Chocolate 120mg
CBD Living Edibles Chocolates CBD Living Dark Chocolate 120mg
CBD Living Edibles Chocolates CBD Living Dark Chocolate 120mg
CBD Living Edibles Chocolates CBD Living Dark Chocolate 120mg

$20.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

We’ve combined our nano-CBD technology with delicious dark chocolate for a delightful taste with instant bioavailability. These bars are gluten free. CBD Living Dark Chocolate contains pure hemp extract and a full spectrum of CBD. It does not contain any THC and has no psychoactive effects. CBD may be helpful in managing a wide range of symptoms including depression, stress, anxiety, nausea, pain and inflammation. This chocolate bar provides a convenient dose of CBD designed for optimal health. Each CBD Living Dark Chocolate Bar is gluten free and contains: 120 mg full-spectrum nano-CBD 15 mg CBD per segment 8 segments per bar Ingredients: Proprietary Full Spectrum Nano Hemp Extract (aerial parts) 120 MG (Cannabidiol / CBD) Sugar Palm Kernel Oil Nonfat Dry Milk Cocoa Soy Lecithin Salt

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CBD Living Logo
CBD Living