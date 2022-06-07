About this product
We’ve combined our nano-CBD technology with delicious dark chocolate for a delightful taste with instant bioavailability. These bars are gluten free.
CBD Living Dark Chocolate contains pure hemp extract and a full spectrum of CBD. It does not contain any THC and has no psychoactive effects. CBD may be helpful in managing a wide range of symptoms including depression, stress, anxiety, nausea, pain and inflammation. This chocolate bar provides a convenient dose of CBD designed for optimal health.
Each CBD Living Dark Chocolate Bar is gluten free and contains:
120 mg full-spectrum nano-CBD
15 mg CBD per segment
8 segments per bar
Ingredients:
Proprietary Full Spectrum Nano Hemp Extract (aerial parts) 120 MG (Cannabidiol / CBD)
Sugar
Palm Kernel Oil
Nonfat Dry Milk
Cocoa
Soy Lecithin
Salt
About this brand
CBD Living
Driven by our interest in the global hemp industry, we spent our early days lab-testing claims on other company’s products. After noticing gaps between what people were advertising and the level of expertise that companies where bringing, we decided to create CBD Living to push the envelope on the science of CBD. First established in 2013 and headquartered in Corona, California, CBD Living has grown to reach stores all over the world, providing people with products far superior than any other hemp-derived CBD product on the market.