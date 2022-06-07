We’ve combined our nano-CBD technology with delicious dark chocolate for a delightful taste with instant bioavailability. These bars are gluten free.

CBD Living Dark Chocolate contains pure hemp extract and a full spectrum of CBD. It does not contain any THC and has no psychoactive effects. CBD may be helpful in managing a wide range of symptoms including depression, stress, anxiety, nausea, pain and inflammation. This chocolate bar provides a convenient dose of CBD designed for optimal health.



Each CBD Living Dark Chocolate Bar is gluten free and contains:



120 mg full-spectrum nano-CBD

15 mg CBD per segment

8 segments per bar

Ingredients:



Proprietary Full Spectrum Nano Hemp Extract (aerial parts) 120 MG (Cannabidiol / CBD)

Sugar

Palm Kernel Oil

Nonfat Dry Milk

Cocoa

Soy Lecithin

Salt