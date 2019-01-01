About this product

CBD Living Freeze is great for sore muscles, arthritis, chronic pain and stiffness. The roll-on applicator makes getting relief simple. CBD Living Freeze is infused with 250mg of broad-spectrum CBD per 88mL bottle. When applied, CBD freeze mimics the application of ice, increasing blood flow to the affected area. CBD Living Freeze is helpful for sore muscles, chronic pain, inflammation and sore joints. CBD acts on the endocannabinoid system to reduce pain signals being sent by the brain and reduce localized inflammation. Users can apply CBD Living Freeze directly to the affected area, allowing targeting of problem areas. This CBD Living Freeze also incorporates other natural anti-inflammatories such as Arnica and Tea Tree Oil. Each 88mL CBD Living Freeze bottle contains: 250mg broad spectrum hemp extracts Natural Menthol Aloe Vera Extract Arnica Montana Extract Ilex Leaf Extract Isopropyl Alcohol Tea Tree Oil Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E) Water