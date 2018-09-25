Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
CBD Thera is Cannabidiol oil mixed with grapeseed oil as well as other essential oils, peppermint, lemon, and orange, are added to make the taste more enjoyable. The CBD oil in CBD Thera is extracted from USDA Organic Hemp using cold CO2 extraction. We use a full spectrum distillate as we believe that including other cannabinoids such as CBN, CBC, CBG, CBDA, etc. give a more rounded and beneficial effect. Every batch is triple tested by independent US leading certified laboratories to certify that each bottle conforms to its labeling content.
on September 25th, 2018
CBD there is by far hands down the best cbd product out there! 👏👍
on August 30th, 2017
I've been taking CBD daily for around 5 years now. I happened along CBD Thera at Canna Con in Boston a few weeks ago so I figured I'd try it, and it is the best CBD that I have had!!! The taste is awesome and I've felt great. They informed me that it is made to be safe for pets to use also, so I figured I'd try giving it to my 7 year old Lab Jonesy who has a few arthritis issues and he has responded astoundingly!! I will not try any other CBD product not made by CBD Thera.