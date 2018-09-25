Mrcannabis44 on August 30th, 2017

I've been taking CBD daily for around 5 years now. I happened along CBD Thera at Canna Con in Boston a few weeks ago so I figured I'd try it, and it is the best CBD that I have had!!! The taste is awesome and I've felt great. They informed me that it is made to be safe for pets to use also, so I figured I'd try giving it to my 7 year old Lab Jonesy who has a few arthritis issues and he has responded astoundingly!! I will not try any other CBD product not made by CBD Thera.