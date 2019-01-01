 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Gummy Bears 300mg

CBD Gummy Bears 300mg

by CBDfx

Write a review
CBDfx Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Gummy Bears 300mg

$49.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

A sweet, chewy Vegan CBD gummy bear that’s loaded with 5mg of broad-spectrum CBD? Yes please. Make your CBD serving something to look forward to with these delicious berry treats that you won’t be able to resist! These fruity CBD gummies are made from organically grown hemp and lightly dusted with natural cane sugar — because we believe you deserve the purest products possible.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CBDfx Logo
CBDfx is a Southern California-based company focused on providing high quality, full-spectrum CBD to customers in a wide variety of formats. A respected industry leader, the company began with a full range of CBD vape products, and has since expanded to include edible, topical, and pet-oriented CBD products as well. CBDfx’s mission is to offer the purest and most effective organic/ethically sourced CBD options on the market today, and the company demonstrates this commitment to quality by making all batch lab reports publicly available online. With impeccably friendly customer support, fun and exciting product innovation, and premium quality that can be felt right down to the packaging, CBDfx is poised to dominate this emerging market for years to come.