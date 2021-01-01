CBD Pre-Roll - Purple Cowboy
About this product
FLAVOR: This buckaroo is bursting with the all the boldness that a sweet bunch of grapes can carry, saddled up with a grassy goodness sure to hit the spot. APPEARANCE: When the misting of a rain shower cools off a sunny day, gaze into the purple sky and enjoy a wide array of different colors of the rainbow. AROMA: Let the fizz from a fruity, grape soda tickle your nose while you indulge in a handful of freshly picked cherries.
About this brand
Hemp General Store
About this strain
Purple Cowboy
Purple Cowboy is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Purple Cowboy - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
