Hybrid

CBD Pre-Roll - Purple Cowboy

by Hemp General Store

Hemp General Store Cannabis Pre-rolls CBD Pre-Roll - Purple Cowboy

About this product

FLAVOR: This buckaroo is bursting with the all the boldness that a sweet bunch of grapes can carry, saddled up with a grassy goodness sure to hit the spot. APPEARANCE: When the misting of a rain shower cools off a sunny day, gaze into the purple sky and enjoy a wide array of different colors of the rainbow. AROMA: Let the fizz from a fruity, grape soda tickle your nose while you indulge in a handful of freshly picked cherries.

About this brand

Cedar Valley Growers offers a variety of premium, home-grown hemp products that are created with ingenuity and passion to help leave the world in a better place. Our products are designed to provide a positive well-being that can be enjoyed with a peace of mind due to our transparency and quality seen from seed to sale. Find us at our storefront at hempgeneral.store

About this strain

Purple Cowboy

Purple Cowboy is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Purple Cowboy - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

