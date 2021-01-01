Loading…
Logo for the brand Hemp General Store

Hemp General Store

CBD Pre-Roll - Purple Cowboy

HybridTHC CBD
About this product

FLAVOR: This buckaroo is bursting with the all the boldness that a sweet bunch of grapes can carry, saddled up with a grassy goodness sure to hit the spot.

APPEARANCE: When the misting of a rain shower cools off a sunny day, gaze into the purple sky and enjoy a wide array of different colors of the rainbow.

AROMA: Let the fizz from a fruity, grape soda tickle your nose while you indulge in a handful of freshly picked cherries.
