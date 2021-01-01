Delta 8 Zkittlez Cartridge
Select this strawberry sensation with herbal note surprises. Oh, and yes, we added a cherry on top! 1 gram Delta-8 Zkittlez Express Cartridge with natural terpenes for a delicious taste! All products are derived from organically grown hemp and are free from any pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins. *Battery pen not included This product contains less than 0.3% delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol on a dry weight basis.
Hemp General Store
