Blue Dream

by Celadon Cannabis

About this product

A strain specific pre roll by Celadon Cannabis. Blue Dream is the legendary Northern California-bred, (potentially) significantly potent (THC levels reported between 15-25%), euphoric, energizing, lucid and calm, (slightly) Sativa-Dominant, daytime hybrid blend of Blueberry and Haze. Social and comforting, this sweet blueberry strain is widely considered the Gold Standard by which all others are measured.

About this brand

