  Motown Lockdown Kief 1g

Motown Lockdown Kief 1g

by Celestial Buds

Celestial Buds Concentrates Solventless Motown Lockdown Kief 1g

About this strain

Motown Lockdown

Motown Lockdown

Coming from Second Generation Genetics and JD Short, Motown Lockdown is a cross of a Sacajawea mother and a Blueberry F4 father. Airy and spongy buds are extremely sticky with trichomes, making this a messy one for breaking up. You’ll be rewarded with a delicious aroma of skunk and blueberry muffins, and the berry flavor transfers over to the smoke in addition to a yeasty almost beer-like flavor. The high may put you in a daydreaming space with a cozy body buzz.

