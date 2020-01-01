Coming from Second Generation Genetics and JD Short, Motown Lockdown is a cross of a Sacajawea mother and a Blueberry F4 father. Airy and spongy buds are extremely sticky with trichomes, making this a messy one for breaking up. You’ll be rewarded with a delicious aroma of skunk and blueberry muffins, and the berry flavor transfers over to the smoke in addition to a yeasty almost beer-like flavor. The high may put you in a daydreaming space with a cozy body buzz.