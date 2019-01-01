 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Monkey Bread #1 (Bred by Certified Portland)

by Certified Portland

Monkey Bread #1 is an hybrid strain that crosses Exotic Genetix's Grease Monkey (GG4/Cookies & Cream) with Forum Cut GSC sourced from Archive Portland. This strain has the large, bold structure of GG4 with purple hues and a gassy-cookie aroma & flavor. This perfectly potent heavy-hitting hybrid will get you exactly what you need to relax or conquer the day.

At Certified Portland, we are committed to cultivating much more than high quality genetics from master breeders. We are also committed to nurturing higher standards of quality control & methodology in order to effectively deliver carefully crafted cannabis products to an ever-thriving industry, one in which quantity is infinitely unmatched by quality. We believe that the strain is only as good as the breeder. Paying homage to those who craft the fine genetics found in many farms & nurseries around the globe is something that is not done enough, and something that we are passionate about. We strive to grow these incredible genetics as they were meant to be grown, with time and care.