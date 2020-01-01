 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Certified Portland
Certified Portland

Quality // Quantity | Craft Cultivators

About Certified Portland

At Certified Portland, we are committed to cultivating much more than high quality genetics from master breeders. We are also committed to nurturing higher standards of quality control & methodology in order to effectively deliver carefully crafted cannabis products to an ever-thriving industry, one in which quantity is infinitely unmatched by quality. We believe that the strain is only as good as the breeder. Paying homage to those who craft the fine genetics found in many farms & nurseries around the globe is something that is not done enough, and something that we are passionate about. We strive to grow these incredible genetics as they were meant to be grown, with time and care.

Available in

United States, Oregon