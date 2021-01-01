About this product

Monkey Bread #1 is an hybrid strain that crosses Exotic Genetix's Grease Monkey (GG4/Cookies & Cream) with Forum Cut GSC sourced from Archive Portland. This strain has the large, bold structure of GG4 with purple hues and a gassy-cookie aroma & flavor. This perfectly potent heavy-hitting hybrid will get you exactly what you need to relax or conquer the day.