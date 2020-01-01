 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. CHAMP ™ Orange Tropical Passion Nano Infused CBD - 12 Pack

CHAMP ™ Orange Tropical Passion Nano Infused CBD - 12 Pack

by CHAMP

Write a review
CHAMP Edibles Beverages CHAMP ™ Orange Tropical Passion Nano Infused CBD - 12 Pack

$72.00MSRP

About this product

Our CHAMP CBD Water is created with a water-soluble hemp oil, along with other minor phytocannabinoids such as CBG, CBN, CBC, and naturally present terpenes. This product contains 30mg of phytocannabinoids per dose and is designed to have optimum bioavailability. 30mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil. CHAMP allows you to feel the beneficial effects of CBD while getting all the health benefits of a nano-water that has been infused with over 78 different essential vitamins, minerals, and glyconutrients. Our drinks are powered by a 7.3 PH Active Water source, and have MCT Oil infused for additional health benefits. All this GREAT TASTE with ZERO SUGAR!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CHAMP Logo
Every single person on this planet no matter background, race, age, or experience has the ability to be the champion of their lives, we are just the fuel that ignites the inner champ in you. Each product has been built on the foundation of daily growth for a healthy body and a healthy mind. A world class list of holistic ingredients purified and blended into delicious supplements that release the inner champ physically. All products are designed with universal positive I AM affirmations to help you realize your true potential mentally, to be the CHAMP of your day.