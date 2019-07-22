aatos.manna
on July 22nd, 2019
This is my favorite tincture of all time. I take it everyday with my other supplements. Keeps me grounded and balanced! And unlike most tinctures, this one has a lovely flavor.
Homeostasis out of whack? It ain’t easy being bipedal. Our AC/DC tincture delivers a thoughtful mix of CBD, CBDa and THC to help smooth out life’s edges and bring a touch of equanimity to the day. Per 1mL Dose: 7.6mg CBD | 4.3mg CBDa | .62mg THC Ingredients: Organic coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract (whole flower) and steam-distilled cannabis terpenes. GROWN BY: Lazy Moon Ranch RELEASE DATE: 04/23/2019
on July 22nd, 2019
on July 11th, 2019
Perfect ratio of CBD:THC to heal what ails you.
on July 11th, 2019
The best way to start my day! I like that it has just enough THC to help me get the full benefits of the CBD, but not so much that I can't take it on work mornings.