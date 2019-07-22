 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Chemistry.

Homeostasis out of whack? It ain’t easy being bipedal. Our AC/DC tincture delivers a thoughtful mix of CBD, CBDa and THC to help smooth out life’s edges and bring a touch of equanimity to the day. Per 1mL Dose: 7.6mg CBD | 4.3mg CBDa | .62mg THC Ingredients: Organic coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract (whole flower) and steam-distilled cannabis terpenes. GROWN BY: Lazy Moon Ranch RELEASE DATE: 04/23/2019

aatos.manna

This is my favorite tincture of all time. I take it everyday with my other supplements. Keeps me grounded and balanced! And unlike most tinctures, this one has a lovely flavor.

freshpep

Perfect ratio of CBD:THC to heal what ails you.

ashborn

The best way to start my day! I like that it has just enough THC to help me get the full benefits of the CBD, but not so much that I can't take it on work mornings.

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.