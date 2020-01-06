 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Huckleberries Vape Cartridge

by Chemistry.

Huckleberries feels like a sun-kissed breeze on a lazy summer day. This even-keeled sativa hybrid is berry delicious up front, with a citrus slice on the back. Great for… pretty much anything, tbh. TYPE: Sativa Hybrid THC: 74.47% CBD: 0.24% CANNABINOIDS: 80% TERPENES: 5% GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms REGION: Humboldt RELEASE DATE: 06/01/2020

About this strain

The origins and genetics of Huckleberry are under debate, but there is no disputing the strain’s unmistakable berry aroma. The flower is compact, light green in color, and generally covered in orange hairs. Huckleberry plants have a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and produce average yields. They might be a bit tricky for the novice grower. The effects of this strain are on the milder side and largely reported as relaxing, cutting through stress without the cloudiness. Undoubtedly, this strain is best known for its intense fruity smell and taste, similar to its relative Blueberry.

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.