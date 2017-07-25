Loading…
Chemistry.

Huckleberries Vape Cartridge

HybridTHC 17%CBD
This strain was bred by Huckleberry Hill in the coastal area of Humboldt (Briceland). Huckleberry Hill shared the genetics with Moon Made Farms to compare the results from their dry, high elevation Palo Verde appellation against the more humid, low elevation Briceland appellation.

TYPE: Hybrid
THC: 74.0%
CBD: 0.20%
CANNABINOIDS: 78.7%
TERPENES: 5.1%

GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
REGION: Humboldt

Huckleberry effects

Reported by real people like you
127 people told us about effects:
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
26% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
