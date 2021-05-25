 Loading…

  5. Orange Berry Cookies Diamond Infused Pre Roll 1g

Orange Berry Cookies Diamond Infused Pre Roll 1g

by Chemistry.

Chemistry. Cannabis Pre-rolls Orange Berry Cookies Diamond Infused Pre Roll 1g

Exclusively bred by Lady Sativa Farms this fruit forward Indica is the offspring of the legendary Blueberry and the THC popping Orange Cookies. This creation comes in strong with the citrus blast of orange blossom and a subtle yet sweet berry finish. Strong, mellow, flow. Exploding with citrus aromas, Orange Berry Cookies delivers a sweet high that will give you a one way ticket to chill town, without the couch lock. Stoned, yet comfortable, this strain is perfect for a mellow adventure. TYPE: Indica THC: 31.1% CANNABINOIDS: 31.3% GROWN BY: Lady Sativa Farms REGION: Humboldt – Benbow LINEAGE: Orange Cookies x Blueberry RELEASE DATE: 05/25/21

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.

