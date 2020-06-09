 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Blueberry Flavor CBD Oil Vape Pen

Blueberry Flavor CBD Oil Vape Pen

by Choice CBD

Write a review
Choice CBD Vaping Vape Pens Blueberry Flavor CBD Oil Vape Pen

$45.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Made with 100% organically grown, lab tested, Colorado hemp. Aromatic essential oils paired with pure cannabinoids! Full-spectrum CBD from USA hemp All-natural & organic botanicals & terpenes Pure, premium hardware No cutting agents, propylene glycol, or THC <0.3% 250mg CBD per pen

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Choice CBD Logo
Made with 100% organically grown, lab tested, Colorado hemp. Aromatic essential oils paired with pure cannabinoids! The finest full spectrum CBD Oil Vape Pens Full-spectrum CBD from USA hemp All-natural & organic botanicals & terpenes Pure, premium hardware No cutting agents, propylene glycol, or THC <0.3% 250mg CBD per pen