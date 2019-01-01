About this product
Chocolate Chunk is a deceptively potent (THC levels reported ranging from 17-20%), euphoric, positive, calm and tranquil, (most believe) 100% pure Indica Afghani descendant with the sweet aroma and flavor of earth, coffee and (yes indeed) chocolate. Not requiring much to achieve its full effect, this numbing, sedating and couch-locking strain may provide a nice excuse for a nap.
Chocolate Chunk by T.H. Seeds is a indica that will meld you with the couch. It has a very fast flowering of 55 days, great for the sea of green (SCROG) growing method.