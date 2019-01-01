 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Chocolate Chunk

by Chong's Choice

About this product

Chocolate Chunk is a deceptively potent (THC levels reported ranging from 17-20%), euphoric, positive, calm and tranquil, (most believe) 100% pure Indica Afghani descendant with the sweet aroma and flavor of earth, coffee and (yes indeed) chocolate. Not requiring much to achieve its full effect, this numbing, sedating and couch-locking strain may provide a nice excuse for a nap.

Chocolate Chunk by T.H. Seeds is a indica that will meld you with the couch. It has a very fast flowering of 55 days, great for the sea of green (SCROG) growing method.

When you hear the name Tommy Chong you immediately think of Cannabis. As one half of the legendary comedy duo Cheech & Chong he helped pioneer a completely unique brand of comedy directed at the counter culture movement of the early 70’s. The pair came to define a generation of young entertainers and single handedly launched the genre of Stoner Comedy. And at the heart of this brand of entertainment was, of course, cannabis. On screen and off Tommy became a vocal advocate for his favorite herb. In a time where cannabis had to be talked about in whispers, Tommy was a loud voice for the advocacy movement, working tirelessly to legitimize the use of this healing plant. Now that society has moved in a more positive direction regarding the medicinal and recreational use of cannabis, Tommy’s voice continues to ring out loudly, touting its benefits and place in society. His message has never changed, and his passion has remained as strong as it was on stage many years ago. Now Tommy is thrilled to share that passion and knowledge of cannabis with the rest of the world. Using his lifelong connections in the industry, he has made it his personal mission to share the very best product available with his fans and fellow herb connoisseurs. If anyone knows weed, it’s Tommy. And now fans of comedy and cannabis alike can experience the strains and products that Tommy himself has hand selected. There really is only one choice, Chong’s Choice.