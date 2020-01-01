Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Goji OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds crossed between Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. The flavor is as unique as the berry it's named after, offering a dynamic aroma including red berry, black cherry, strawberry, hawaiian punch, and licorice. Indoor or outdoor grows offer high yields with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.