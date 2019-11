paul-1955 on November 29th, 2017

First of all my comments below and rating is not for this particular LED light, this is not the one I purchased as described below. Something everyone that is considering purchasing LED lights should know is that they require a lot of space between the light and the top of the canopy. You might think that because they run cooler than HID lights you would be able to get the light closer, you can't. I bought one thinking cooler means closer and within a week all the leaves from the middle to the bottom of the plants were falling off. The light does not penetrate all the way down; another reason you would think you need to be closer, but no way. When I started researching I found that the LED light I purchase and most require 30" from the top of the canopy. 30"??? what the hell; I have my grow space in a converted storage / tool shed in the back yard that's only 100 sq ft with a 10 ft celling; clearly not enough space for the required 30". Anyway, I just wanted to let folks know to do your research before buying LED lights. I could only get store credit for mine and that really sucks.