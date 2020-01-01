 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Bright Fire OG (1g)

Bright Fire OG (1g)

by Claybourne Co.

Write a review
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Bright Fire OG (1g)
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Bright Fire OG (1g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Claybourne Grams 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Hand packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. _____ Bright Fire is a rare indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Fire OG with the infamous Tangie Sunrise. Bright Fire offers consumers physical relaxation while stimulating the appetite. Enjoy this strain later in the day to harness its gorgeous semi-sedative effects.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.